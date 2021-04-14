Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.32

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 25474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $19,050,816. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

