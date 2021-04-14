Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $35,293.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $57,397.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

