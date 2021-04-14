Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Southwest Airlines traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 28550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.