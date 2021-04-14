S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 92.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.39. 7,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

