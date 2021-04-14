S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $428.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

SPGI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

