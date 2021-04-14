Space Cow Boy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190,685.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $749,350.74 and approximately $190,685.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.87 or 0.00036038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00057377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00627614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,360 coins and its circulating supply is 32,766 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.