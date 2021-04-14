Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 83,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

