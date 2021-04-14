SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $112.19 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

