SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 188.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $106,328.19 and approximately $45.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 263.7% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009963 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,769,951 coins and its circulating supply is 9,678,943 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

