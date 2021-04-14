SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

