SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 1,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,477. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.