SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. 192,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

