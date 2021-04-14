SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.64. 626,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

