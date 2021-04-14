SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 5.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 5,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $52.54.

