Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $15.14. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 160,305 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

