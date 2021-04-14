Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $15.14. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 160,305 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.