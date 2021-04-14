Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

