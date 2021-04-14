Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Spirit Airlines worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

