Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average of $172.44. Splunk has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

