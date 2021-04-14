Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,045,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,589. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

