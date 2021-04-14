SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Down to $65.57

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $63.79. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $63.79, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

