Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $4.70 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

SQ stock traded down $6.13 on Wednesday, hitting $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29. Square has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock worth $268,017,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

