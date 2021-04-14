Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Reaches $4.22 on Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $463,600.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00006549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 689,000 coins and its circulating supply is 684,487 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

