SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

