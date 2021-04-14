SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,412.06

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,412.06 ($18.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,538.50 ($20.10). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,511 ($19.74), with a volume of 2,507,612 shares traded.

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426.33 ($18.64).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,412.06. The stock has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.