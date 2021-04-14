Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €68.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

Stabilus stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 52 week high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.45.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

