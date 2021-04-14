Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €68.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

Stabilus stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 52 week high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.45.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

