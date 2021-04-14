Stabilus’ (SBLUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBLUY stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Stabilus has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

