Stabilus’ (SBLUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBLUY stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Stabilus has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

