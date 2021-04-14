Stably USD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,142.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $763,914.40 and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,719,334 coins and its circulating supply is 751,702 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

