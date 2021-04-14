Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.68

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.68 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 104.49 ($1.37). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,165,809 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGC. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.00 million and a P/E ratio of -37.85.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000 over the last ninety days.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

