Staker Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Staker has a total market capitalization of $7,543.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Staker has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Staker Coin Profile

STR is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

