Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,037.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00035026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004207 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

