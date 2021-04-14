Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.44% of Standard Motor Products worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.