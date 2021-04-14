STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and $956,524.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

