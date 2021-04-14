STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.18 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $56.07 million and approximately $250,763.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

