State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 46,437 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE O opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

