State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,886 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

