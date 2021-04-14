State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 227 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $516.94 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.22 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

