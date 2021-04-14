State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 43,226 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

