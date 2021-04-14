State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.