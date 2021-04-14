State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.