State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

