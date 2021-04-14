State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,207 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,235 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

