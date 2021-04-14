State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

