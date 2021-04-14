State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 287,342 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

