State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 45,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

