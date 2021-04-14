State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

