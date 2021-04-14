State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.