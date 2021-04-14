State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

