State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

