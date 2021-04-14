State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $178.70 and a one year high of $634.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

