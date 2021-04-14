State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,172 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

